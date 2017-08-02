Income Tax raid: Rs 7.5 cr seized from K’taka minister’s home and Eagleton Golf resort

Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 2: The Income Tax Department has raided the Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar’s residence and seized Rs 5 crore in cash. He was the minister who was in charge of the hospitality of the 40 odd Gujarat MLAs residing in a Resort in Bangalore. Income tax department has given an official confirmation about the money recovered. Rs 11 crore had been recovered in total by the IT officials from multiple locations.

According to the report, the IT Department conducted a raid at Shivakumar’s residences in Kanakpura and Sadashivnagar at 7’O Clock in the morning. Many documents have been seized and are being verified by 80 IT officials. Multiple teams randomly entered the locations simultaneously. The house of D K Suresh, the minister’s brother was also raided.’

The IT department confirms that the raids were not a pretension to target Gujarat MLAs. Search teams have no concern or contact with the MLA. But the IT team has not raided the resort. The opposition has raised the issue in the Parliament accusing Arun Jaitley of misusing power.

Shivakumar, the Energy Minister was apparently in charge of the hospitality for the Gujarat Congress MLAs. There were about 20 officials in the search operation conducted at Shivakumar’s residence. The residence of a close confidante of the minister’s brother was also raided. Congress has raised the issue of Income Tax raids in both the houses of Parliament today.