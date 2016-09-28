Incoming calls free on international roaming for Airtel Users

New Delhi, Sep 28 : Bharti Airtel has made incoming calls free for international roaming and also launched various packs for its both prepaid and postpaid customers to facilitate travelling abroad, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

“With the new international roaming packs, customers will have the convenience of carrying their India mobile number wherever they go and stay connected 24×7 without having to worry about high call and data charges. The packs will be available to both postpaid and prepaid customers,” the statement said.

“Airtel’s new IR packs offer free incoming calls, free texts to India and ample data benefits along with free India calling minutes across all popular destinations. Airtel mobile when travelling overseas,” it said.

“Charges for calls to India and local in-country calls have been reduced to as low as Rs 3/min across popular destinations,” it added.

The company also announced that post the exhaustion of pack data benefits, international roaming data will now be charged at just Rs 3 per MB, from Rs 650 per MB.

Airtel has announced international roaming packs for one day, 30 days and 10 days.

The Rs 4,999 (around $75) pack for the US, Canada with 30 days validity offers 3GB data, unlimited incoming calls, 400 minutes of calls to India, and unlimited texts to India.

The Rs 649 (around $10) pack for the US, Canada with one-day validity offers 300 MB data, unlimited incoming calls, 100 minutes of India calling, and unlimited texts to India.

“The new roaming packs are in line with our commitment to provide our customers a seamless international roaming experience and great value. The number of Indians travelling overseas for leisure and business is growing rapidly and our new international roaming packs ensure that customers get no bill shocks and have the convenience of always keeping their phones switched on, wherever they are,” said Ajai Puri, Director – Operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.