Incredible Hulk from Iran all set to take on ISIS forces

Tehran July 5:An Iranian weightlifter dubbed as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ is all set to fight terrorist organisation ISIS in the battlefield.

Sajad Gharibi, 24, has decided to join the Iranian forces fighting in Syria. For him, ending terrorism in the Middle East is of utmost importance.

With a weight of 175 kg and a brutal fitness regime which requires him to lift weights more than his own, the bodybuilder acquired the title of the Marvel superhero. Gharibi credits his genetics for his huge frame but never compromises on his workout.

However, in another twist, the same Gharibi was also rumoured to be the executioner for ISIS known as the Bulldozer, according to 9 News. However, this has not been confirmed.

Also known as the “Persian Hercules”, the bodybuilder has a massive following of 1,28,000 where he posts about weightlifting. Unlike many other fitness freaks or bodybuilders, his social media account is not loaded with diet charts and workout tips but the Iranian Hulk likes to flaunt his body instead.