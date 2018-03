Visakhapatnam, Nov 21: India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav picked up three wickets apiece in the second innings as the hosts beat England by 246 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 405 for a win, England were all out for 158 shortly after lunch on the fifth and final day in the first test match being played in the port city of Visakhapatnam.