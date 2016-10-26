Ind vs NZ : New Zealand to bat first in fourth ODI against India

Ranchi, Oct 26 : New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat against India in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) at the JSCA International Stadium here on Wednesday.

India made one change to their playing XI from the last match with Jaspreet Bumrah, who is unwell being replaced by Dhawal Kulkarni.

New Zealand have made three changes. BJ Watling was included in place of Luke Ronchi, Jimmy Neesham made way for Anton Devcich and Ish Sodhi was drafted in place of Matt Henry.

“We were looking to bowl first because of the dew factor,” India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said at the toss.