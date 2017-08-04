IND Vs SL Colombo Test: India declare their first innings at 622-9

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4: Centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and blistering half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha helped India post a monstrous first inning score on Day Two of the second Test being played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground (SSC) here on Friday.

Resuming the Day Two at 344-3, the visitors declared at 622-9 in the last session of the day.

While Pujara (133) and Rahane (132) contributed to the bulk of the total, Jadeja, Ashwin and Saha scored 70*, 54 and 67 respectively.

Ashwin, meanwhile, became the fourth fastest cricketer to achieve the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests.

Leg-spinner Rangana Herath was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as he picked up four wickets, while debutant Malinda Pushpakumara scalped two wickets. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dilruwan Perera also chipped in with a wicket each.

