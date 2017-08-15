Independence Day 2017: PM Modi condoles Gorakhpur tragedy while addresing nation

New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday on the occasion of 71st Independence Day, shedding light on the recent death of innocent children in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical (BRD) College hospital, while speaking of calamities that India has faced, and assured that the nation will stand by the bereaved and kin of the deceased children.

“A few days back, many of our innocent children died in a hospital. People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur,” said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, from the Red Fort.

Further, Prime Minister Modi said this year marks an important one, as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’, the 100th anniversary of the ‘Champaran Satyagraha’, and the 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav.

Additionally, persuading the development of an India on the backdrop of the youth, Prime Minister Modi urged the formation of a ‘New India’.

“January 1, 2018, will not be an ordinary day; those born in this century will start turning 18, the ‘Bhagya Vidhatas’ of our country. Everybody is equal in our nation, no one is big or small. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation,” he said.

Gloom descended upon Gorakhpur as 70 children have died so far, in what was examined to be the aftermath of encephalitis caused by an alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen in the hospital.

According to data procured from the BRD hospital, in five days – from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital.

The procured data also shows the number of oxygen cylinders sent for refilling each day, showing a clear shortage of liquid oxygen in the hospital.

(ANI)