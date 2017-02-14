Memesys Cultural Labs has launched ElseVR, India’s first VR platform booth ,at Mumbai metro stations

NewDelhi , Feb. 14: In a move to introduce the concept of virtual reality (VR) in the Indian market, Anand Gandhi’s Memesys Cultural Labs has launched ElseVR, India’s first VR platform.

ElseVR, collaborating with Amnesty International India and Oxfam India, yesterday launched this initiative at the Mumbai metro stations. With this, Memesys Cultural Labs is looking to venture into the VR domain.

From February 13 to 25, 2017, VR booths will be set up at Azad Nagar, Andheri and Ghatkopar metro stations to engage the commuters with VR documentaries, putting them at the center of important narratives like floods, mining and displacement, Dalit protests and feminist movements.

The VR booths will showcase six of their documentaries, namely, Submerged, Caste is not a Rumour, Inside Dangal, When all land is lost, do we eat coal?, Right to pray and Dhaakad behind the scenes.

Memesys, a market leader in innovation in film-making, exercises expertise in storytelling by giving people a platform to experience VR first hand. (ANI)