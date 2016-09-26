India 3 wickets away from winning first Test against New Zealand

Kanpur, Sep 26 :  India were just three wickets away from winning the opening Test against New Zealand after they reduced the visitors to 205 for 7 at lunch on the fifth day at Green Park here today.

Mitchell Santner (57) and Ish Sodhi (2) were at the crease at lunch with New Zealand still requiring another 235 runs with 3 wickets remaining.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 318

New Zealand 1st innings: 262

India 2nd innings: 377-5 declared

New Zealand 2nd innings: 205-7 in 73 overs (L Ronchi 80, MJ Santner 57 batting; R Ashwin 3/111, Mohammed Shami 2/18).

