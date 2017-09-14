We are all set to deal with all kind of situation: Assures Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

September 14, 2017 | By :
We are all set to deal with all kind of situation: Assures Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Varanasi/ Uttar Pradesh, September 14: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that New Delhi is fully geared and equipped to combat any untoward situation.

Answering posers on the Doklam stand-off and incessant ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Sitharaman said that the defence forces, along with the Centre, are monitoring every situation very closely.

“I assure the people of the nation that we are prepared to deal with every kind of situation. The Defence Ministry, along with the Indian Army, is all decked up. We are monitoring every situation very diligently and closely,” said Sitharaman.

According to recent developments, as part of the disengagement, the Chinese troops have left the dispute area of Doklam along with bulldozers and removed the tents which they had pitched. Reportedly, there were about 1700-1800 Chinese troops in the area where they proposed to build a road and all of them have left. Meanwhile, the Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire more than three times in this month.

(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Hospital staff made to sleep with dead bodies at hospital building in UP
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggests modern education in madrassas 
An entire Army unit pledges to donate their organs
Akhilesh Yadav lashes out against BJP; Says they have mastered the art of misleading people
Barabanki hooch tragedy: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh compensation to victims’ families
Indian Army jawans injured during practice drill
Top