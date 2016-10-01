India and China could be inspirational to each other, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

New Delhi, October 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India and China can learn and take inspiration from each other’s successes as the neighbours have similar aspirations, challenges and opportunities.

Greeting the people of China on the occasion of their National Day, Modi in a message said relations between the two nations date back to centuries encompassing spiritualism, learning, art, trade and respect for each other’s civilisation.

“As I have said earlier, both countries reflect, in many ways, similar aspirations, challenges and opportunities, and can be inspired by each other’s successes,” he said.

“At a time when the world looks towards Asia, the progress and prosperity of China and India, and our close cooperation, have the potential to shape a peaceful and stable future for Asia,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi said that this is the vision he has shared with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang also.

“In recent times, we have deepened our engagement across the full spectrum of our ties, and laid emphasis on deepening mutual trust and confidence, and expansion of people-to-people ties. And we will continue our endeavours in this direction,” he said.