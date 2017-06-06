India and Israel agrees the need to work together to combat terrorism.

New Delhi, June 06: India and Israel have agreed on the need for countries to work together to combat the menace of terrorism, which was afflicting countries across the world. This was discussed during a visit of Indian Parliamentary delegation to Israel, in advance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel expected soon.

The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, S.S Ahluwalia consisting of 10 MPs of 9 political parties from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha visited Israel on 4-5 June 2017.

In their meeting with Yuli Edelstein, the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset)during the visit, views were exchanged on the vital role of Parliament in building relations between countries, especially in vibrant democracies like India and Israel.

Shri Ahluwalia and Speaker Edelstein agreed on the need for countries to work together to combat the menace of terrorism, which was afflicting countries across the world.The delegation was also briefed on bilateral relations by the Political Director of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was the first official Parliamentary delegation from India, before the PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Israel.

Following the delegation’s visit to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Minister Ahluwalia wrote that the museum is a “living symbol of forbearance and a warning to future generations that such instances should never make their way into human history”.

The delegation had a number of field visits to familiarise themselves with some of the technologies that have made Israel famous in the world.These included a visit to the autonomous car technology company “Mobileye” which was recently bought by Intel for more than 15 billion USD.

Israel has now become the centre for R&D in the area of autonomous car technology.The delegation also saw the latest water solutions for precision farming at the Kibbutz Naandan Jain, and also visited Israel’s largest water desalination plant at Sorek, south of Tel Aviv.

The delegation also witnessed a plenary session of the Knesset and had a useful exchange with a few other members of the Knesset on June (ANI)