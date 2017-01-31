India and other countries will defeat terrorism decisively: President Pranab Mukherjee

President of India Pranab Mukherjee.
New Delhi, Jan 31: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday expressed concern over the threats posed by terrorism and declared that India and other countries will defeat it decisively.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, he said India would “actively collaborate” with other countries in “decisively defeating” terrorism.

“My government is committed to combating terrorism and ensuring that the perpetrators of such acts are brought to justice.”

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the President said Jammu and Kashmir had been affected by terrorism from across the border.

He said there had been considerable success in containing Maoism with hundreds of Maoists surrendering in the recent past.

