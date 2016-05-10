“It is in India my ashes will mingle with those of my loved ones”: Sonia



Thiruvananthapuram, May 10: Taking a dig at the BJP and the RSS for their regular remarks on her relations with Italy, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she has spent 48 years of her life in India and thus it makes her a proud citizen of the nation.

While addressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Sonia said she was born to proud parents who reside in Italy and she will never be ashamed of that. She said that it is in India that she will breathe her last and it is here her ashes will mingle with those of her loved ones.