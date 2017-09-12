India asks Australia to remove offensive advertisement showing Lord Ganesha eating Lamb

Canberra/Australia, September 12: The Indian High Commission in Canberra issued a statement to the three departments of Australian government- Foreign Affairs, Communications and Agriculture of Australia in regard to the controversial Meat and Livestock Australia advertisement that affected adversely the religious sentiments of the Indian community.

According to reliable sources, the protests of the Indian community in Australia, the Indian High Commission stated that the advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia was repulsive and it adversely affected the religious sentiments of the Indian community. The statement by the Indian High Commission added that “In a video advertisement that was released by Meat and Livestock Australia recently, Lord Ganesha along with other religious figures is found to be ‘toasting lamb’, which the Indian community consider being offensive and hurting their religious sentiments.”

According to the official sources from the Indian High Commission, the consulate general of India in Sydney took the matter directly with Meat and Livestock Australia and forced them to them to withdraw the advertisement. A protest was also lodged by many community associations with the government of Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia. An official diplomatic complaint was registered after the controversial advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia, that featured the Hindu deity Ganesha eating lamb, and resulted in protests by the Indian community in Australia.