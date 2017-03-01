India asks Pakistan to re-investigate Mumbai terror attack

March 1: India in a drastic move has asked Pakistan to re-investigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Also to put on trial the Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. He is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law.

India has made a fresh demand in the reply to Pakistan’s request to send 24 Indian witnesses to record their statements in the case, an interior ministry official told on Wednesday.

“We have received a reply from the Indian government in response to our letter regarding sending 24 Indian witnesses to Pakistan to record their statements in the Mumbai terror attack case.

“But instead of entertaining our request India has sought re-investigation of the case and also demanded trial of Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operation commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of the evidence it had provided to Pakistan,” the official said.

The Pakistan government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders of JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat under house arrest in Lahore under the country’s anti-terrorism act.

Saeed, who carries a reward of USD 10 million, was also put under house arrest after Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but he was freed by the court in 2009.