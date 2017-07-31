India badminton doubles star Jwala Gutta involves in twitter spat over her mother’s nationality

New Delhi,July31: India badminton doubles star Jwala Gutta was involved in a Twitter outrage when a follower, in a derogatory way, called her mother – Yelan Gutta – a Chinese. Jwala was understandably furious with the person and it soon became a heated argument.

The 33-year old Indian shuttler had tweeted a video of her mother, following which she was accused of being a

Concluding the matter, Jwala took to Twitter and took a subtle dig at all such stupid people who poke their noses for unnecessary reasons.

Later, the Twitter user commented saying, “Is it because ur mother is from China that’s y u oppose Modi every time?”. And the shuttler just couldn’t take and wrote back, “Think twice before u talk.”



In recent times, social media has become a platform for people to corner and troll anyone no matter how bizarre the reasons may be. Celebrities have been the subject of unnecessary personal attacks off late, be it posting a picture with their wife, family or even playing chess.

nti-national and ‘Anti Modi’ by a random Twitter user. The video which showed Jwala singing a song also featured her mother.