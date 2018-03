Nagpur, Jan 30: Some phenomenal bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over helped Team India to register a thrilling five-wicket win over England and level the three-match series 1-1 at the VCA stadium here tonight.

With just eight runs needed off the final over, Bumrah produced a magical over to give away just two runs and claimed couple of wickets to keep his team alive in the series after the visitors won the first game of the series.