India beats New Zealand by 197 runs in its 500th Test Match

Kanpur, Sep 26: India defeated New Zealand by 197 runs to win the historic 500th Test at Green Park here on Monday.

After reducing the Kiwis to 205-7 at lunch, India claimed the three remaining wickets to clinch the opening Test on the fifth day here.

Brief Score:
India 1st innings: 318

New Zealand 1st innings: 262

India 2nd innings: 377-5 declared

New Zealand 2nd innings: 236 all out in 87.3 overs (L Ronchi 80, MJ Santner 71; R Ashwin 6/132, Mohammed Shami 2/18)

