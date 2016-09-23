India bowled out for 318 in first innings on Day Two

Kanpur, Sep 23 : India was bowled out for 318 runs in the opening session of Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park stadium here on Friday.

The Men in Blue scored 27 runs in seven overs to get past the 300-run mark in their historic 500th Test.

Resuming the day on 291, Ravindra Jadeja scored unbeaten 42 from 44 balls with seven boundaries and a six, putting on an invaluable stand of 41 runs for the final wicket with Umesh Yadav, who survived 15 balls before gloving a short ball from pacer Wagner to the wicket-keeper BJ Watling for nine runs.

For New Zealand, spinner Santner and pacer Trent Boult claimed three wickets each, while Wagner bagged a couple and Ish Sodhi and Craig got one wicket apiece.

India will now look up to their spinners — Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — to keep the home team’s unbeaten streak at Green Park intact.

Brief score:

India 318 (Vijay 65, Pujara 62, Jadeja 42(not out), Boult 3-67, Santner 3-94) against New Zealand.