India calls for declaring Hafiz Saeed 'international terrorist, Pakistan 'terror state'.

Nagpur/Maharashtra, August 4: With Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and mastermind of Mumbai terrorist attack Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has reportedly deciding to launch his own political party in Pakistan, defence experts on Friday called on India to accelerate its initiative to declare the former as an international terrorist globally and Pakistan a terror state.

Defence expert Shivali Deshpande said that by Saeed getting approval to form a political party, Pakistan will declare itself a terror state, which has not yet been done by neither the United Nations nor India.

“I am very sure that the same people from Pakistan will definitely not vote him to power after knowing that fact that Hafiz Saeed is an international terrorist. He has a bounty on his head he was the mastermind of many terrorist attacks which had taken place in India,” she told ANI.

Deshpande said if the people of Pakistan vote Saeed to power, it will be proven that Islamabad is nothing but a rogue nation and it will walk in the footsteps of North Korea. Another defence expert Sunil Deshpande said that with Saeed coming to power, the entire world is under the threat of the nuclear war all the time.

“Pakistan is heading towards trouble. If Saeed launches the party then Pakistan would become a terror state and the complete regime will go in the hands of the terrorist,” he told ANI. Saeed has reportedly decided to launch his own political party in Pakistan by renaming his terror outfit JuD as Milli Muslim League Pakistan.

According to reports, he would be registering his political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Saeed is likely to launch his political outfit on Pakistan’s Independence Day at a function in Lahore. This is being seen as a major happening as Pakistan recently elected its new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal.

He is also said to have close relations with the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Recently the government of Pakistan’s Punjab province extended the house arrest of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and his four aides for 60 more days for their activities that were “detrimental to peace and security”, The Express Tribune reported.

Saeed is a wanted terrorist by India and the United States for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives. Pakistan had claimed to have banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), but following the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2002, it re-emerged as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD). The United States has designated the JuD as a front for the LeT. (ANI)