India can’t abrogate Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 27: Pakistan tries to get its groove back. Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz weighs in on the Indus Waters Treaty, a day after PM Narendra Modi met with the Indus Water Commission and announced that “Blood and water cannot flow simultaneously.”

India will now explore ways to use its share of water of rivers flowing into Pakistan, and has also hinted that it could revive construction of the Tulbul project in Jammu & Kashmir.

Aziz said today that Pakistan and India are bound to follow the Indus Waters Treaty. “India can neither unilaterally abrogate nor alter the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan will also approach the International Court of Justice. The treaty was not suspended even during the Kargil and the Siachen wars.”