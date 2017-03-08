India capable of dealing with terrorist activities: Centre

Hyderabad, March 8: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday said India has been dealing with terror attacks for long and is capable of tackling incidents like the one in Lucknow where a suspected ISIS terrorist was killed.

Talking to ANI, Bhamre said terrorism is a global phenomenon and there is a need to tackle this in a united manner.

“It is a global phenomenon and we need to tackle this untidily. The Government of India is very much concerned for tackling such activities. We have been dealing with terrorist activities and all our agencies are very alert. We are capable of tackling these,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir said in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur that the Indian government has the strength and capability to fight the terror forces and terrorist activities.

The terrorist holed up inside a house in the outskirts of Lucknow at Thakurganj locality under Kakori police station, was killed by security forces late last night following a 12-hour long anti-terror operation.

ADG of Police (Law and Order) Daljit Chaudhary said the force went inside house and found the suspect dead along with weapons. He said the operation stands closed now and rest of the legal formalities will subsequently take place.

IG Anit Terror Squad (ATS) Aseem Arun confirmed that the slain terror suspect was an active member of the Islamic State terror group.