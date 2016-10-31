India celebrates Govardhan Puja, Puja timings, Puja Vidhi, Date and Subh muhurat

New Delhi, October 31: Bali Pratipada or Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja is held a day after the main Diwali in the month of Kartik. The day is celebrated by the as Lord Krishna had defeated the God Indra in a fight. Govardhan Puja celebrations are suggested during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. Depending on starting time of Pratipada, Govardhan Puja day might fall one day before on Amavasya day.

In certain years there might be one day gap between Diwali and Govardhan Puja. On the day of Govardhan Puja, people make food of cereals such as wheat, rice, curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables in order to offer to the Lord Krishna.

Most of the time Govardhan Puja comes on the next day after Diwali Puja. Certain places in India such as Maharashtra it is celebrated as the Bali Pratipada or Bali Padva. It is celebrated in regards of the victory of Vamana over demon King Bali. It is considered that King Bali was booned by the Lord Vamana to be very powerful.

Gujaratis consider this day as their New Year. Gowardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. On this day food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan puja is celebrated as a commemoration of the history of Govardhan Parbat through which the lives of many people was saved from the critical rain.

It is considered that the people of Gokul were used of worshipping God Indra, who is also known as God of rain. But when Lord Krishna wnated to change such opinions of the people of Gokul, he told that you should all worship the Annakut hill or Govardhan Parbat as he is the real God who is nurturing and saving your lives from drastic conditions by giving you food and shelter.

Hence, they had started worshiping that mountain instead of God Indra. By seeing this, Indra became angry and started raining too much in the Gokul. Finally Lord Krishna had saved their lives by lifting the Govardhan hill at his little finger and covered the people of Gokul under it. In this way proud Indra was defeated by the Lord Krishna. And that day is celebrated as Govardhan Puja to offer the homage to the Govardhan Parbat. Govardhan puja festival is also being celebrated as the Annakut.

Depending on starting time of Pratipada Tithi, Govardhan Puja celebrations could be done one day before Gujarati New Year day.

Puja Timings:

Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat = 06:05 to 08:24

Duration = 2 Hours 18 Mins

Govardhan Puja Sayankal Muhurat = 15:20 to 17:38

Duration = 2 Hours 18 Mins

Pratipada Tithi Begins = 23:08 on 30/Oct/2016

Pratipada Tithi Ends = 01:39 on 1/Nov/2016