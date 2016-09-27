India, China hold first high-level counter-terrorism meet

Beijing, Sep 27 (IANS) India and China on Tuesday held discussions on enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism as officials from both countries met in their first high-level dialogue here.

“The two sides had in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, security and on measures to jointly deal with security threats and reached important consensus in this regard,” said an Indian government official.

The meeting comes 10 days after a terror attack at an army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed.

The meeting was co-chaired by R.N. Ravi, Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, and Wang Yongqing, Secretary General of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of China.

The official said the two sides exchanged views on the international and regional security situation.

They exchanged information on respective policies, systems and legislation to deal with terrorism, and further enhanced their understanding on issues of major concerns to both sides.

India has repeatedly raised the issue of terrorism with China.

In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him about terrorists crossing over from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

