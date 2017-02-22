India, China should make special efforts for counter-terrorism: Jaishankar

| By :

Beijing [China], Feb. 22 (ANI): Talking to the Chinese media here on Tuesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that counter-terrorism is one area in which China and India should make special efforts together.

"China has a very strong, principled position on counter-terrorism. We hope the position China already has will be further implemented," Jaishankar told Global Times, saying that discussions with China over the matter are still going on.

On the issue of India's absences from the One Belt and One Road initiative that includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through Kashmir, a region claimed by both Islamabad and New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "For us, there are questions of sovereignty which need to be addressed first."

Indian officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Finance unanimously stressed the importance of bilateral relations and expressed their willingness to boost ties with China, according to the Global Times.

Bilateral ties have been highlighted in recent months after India criticized China for blocking the United Nations from listing Pakistani national Masood Azhar as a terrorist and obstructing India from becoming a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Jaishankar also stressed that India is a founding member of the China-initiated Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank and is the second largest shareholder after China, and said India advocates connecting closely with China.

Jaishankar will co-chair the China-India Strategic Dialogue in Beijing starting today, at which bilateral ties and disputes are expected to be discussed. (ANI)