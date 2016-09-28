India Cricket coach Anil Kumble backs Cheteshwar Pujara, says he is vital cog in India’s wheel

Kolkata Sep 28 : India coach and former captain Anil Kumble on Wednesday raised Cheteshwar Pujaras stock by stating that the top order batsman is a vital cog in the teams wheel.

“I don’t think Pujara has ever breathed easily. But from team management perspective there is no pressure on Pujara. He is a very important cog for our team.”

India Test captain Virat Kohli had said recently that he has had a conversation with the Saurashtra batsman about improving his strike rate during the recent West Indies tour.

However Kumble said a batsman has to play based on the situation.

“Based on situation you need to bat. Virat was right. But both his innings in the West Indies was relevant. (Murali) Vijay got out cheaply. Then he and Shikhar (Dhawan) had a good partnership. We all know the importance of the first session in a Test match.”

–IANS

