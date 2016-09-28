India Cricket coach Anil Kumble backs Cheteshwar Pujara, says he is vital cog in India’s wheel

September 28, 2016 | By :
BCCI on Thursday announced that it would begin the process to invite new applicants for the post of the head coach of the Indians men's cricket team.

Kolkata Sep 28 :  India coach and former captain Anil Kumble on Wednesday raised Cheteshwar Pujaras stock by stating that the top order batsman is a vital cog in the teams wheel.

“I don’t think Pujara has ever breathed easily. But from team management perspective there is no pressure on Pujara. He is a very important cog for our team.”

India Test captain Virat Kohli had said recently that he has had a conversation with the Saurashtra batsman about improving his strike rate during the recent West Indies tour.

However Kumble said a batsman has to play based on the situation.

“Based on situation you need to bat. Virat was right. But both his innings in the West Indies was relevant. (Murali) Vijay got out cheaply. Then he and Shikhar (Dhawan) had a good partnership. We all know the importance of the first session in a Test match.”

–IANS

dm-ssp/ajb/bg

Tags: , ,
Related News
In July Indian Cricket team to tour Ireland for two T20Is
All good things come to an end for Yuvraj Singh
Cheteshwar Pujara century helps India reach 344 for 3 against Sri Lanka, in Colombo
Devendra Jhajharia recommended for Khel Ratna, Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna Award
Stiff Contest for job of Coach; Now, Venkatesh Prasad joins the list of applicants
Kumble-Kohli episode was not handled properly: Sourav Ganguly
Top