India criticises Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists, condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

New Delhi, October 19: India has slammed Pakistan, condemning the terrorist attack on the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province. India’s criticism of Pakistan was for their favouring attitude towards terrorists.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that “We strongly condemn the barbaric attack at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province. Coming on the heels of similar tragedies in Paktia and Ghazni, we share the grief of the families of the victims and the suffering of the Afghan people”, as reported by ANI.

While expressing its contempt, India showed a profound interest in the increasing occurrences of violent attacks by the militants against Afghanistan.

The statement further added that “Despite hopes recently kindled by new strategies as well as efforts for bringing peace in the country. The terror attacks demonstrate that safe havens and support systems continue to be available to the terrorists”.

Referring Pakistan, India said that the “states treating the militants and their safe heavens positively must discard them instantly and without any discrimination.”

India has also shown its oneness with the people and the Afgan Government, at this time of misery and distress.