India declares itself free of avian bird flu disease

NewDelhi,Sept15:India has declared itself free from the highly contagiousavian influenza or bird flu. The government, which had notified the outbreak at Humnabad in Bidar district of Karnataka in May, however, has stressed the need for continued surveillance.

Bird flu mainly affects domestic poultry. It spreads from infected birds to other winged creatures through contact with nasal and respiratory secretions and also due to contamination of feed and water.

“India has declared itself free from avian influenza (H5N1) from September 5 and notified the same to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE),” the department of animal husbandry, under the agriculture ministry , said in a statement.

