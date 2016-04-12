India demolish Pakistan 5-1, move to second spot in Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh (Malaysia), April 12: India’s hockey team outclassed traditional rivals Pakistan 5-1 to move to the second spot in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup encounter here on Tuesday.

After Manpreet Singh’s fourth minute field goal was equalised by Muhammad Irfan’s flick in the seventh minute, S.V. Sunil scored twice in the 10th and 41st minutes to make it 3-1.

Later, Talwinder Singh scored a field goal in the 50th minute, while Rupinder Pal Singh’s goal from a penalty corner gave India the 5-1 win.

Rupinder’s penalty stroke miss was probably the only blip from the Indian side on the day.

With this win, India moved to the second spot with nine points from four games, while Pakistan remain on the sixth spot with three points from four matches.

New Zealand, who lost to Australia and gave their trans-Tasman neighbours fourth straight win from as many games earlier in the day, dropped to the third position.