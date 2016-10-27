India denies Pakistan’s alligation thet the High Commission staff member was manhandled after he was detained

New Delhi, October 27: India on Thursday “categorically” denied that a Pakistan High Commission staff member was manhandled after he was detained for engaging in spying activities.

“Categorically deny this. He was treated with courtesy befitting his diplomatic status,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told reporters here.

Swarup said Pakistan mission staffer Mehmood Akhtar was intercepted by Delhi Police on Wednesday “receiving sensitive documents pertaining to the national security of India”.

“In fact, it was Akhtar who resorted to subterfuge by concealing his real identity,” Swarup said, adding that the alleged ISI spy even showed a fake Aadhar card.

Akhtar “himself said he was treated well” when the accused officer was handed over to a Pakistani diplomat in the presence of External Affairs Ministry officials, Swarup said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, in a statement in Islamabad, condemned “the detention and manhandling of our diplomatic official” and denied the allegation that he was involved in espionage.