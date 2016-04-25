India denies visa to Dolkun Isa

New Delhi, Apr.25: India has denied visa to Dolkun Isa, a leader of the World Uyghur Congress, to visit Dharamsala for a conference, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources. His visit was being seen as a retaliatory measure taken by the Indian Government after China blocked the listing of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist at the United Nation. Dolkun Isa has been invited to a conference being organised by the US-based Initiatives for China. Uyghurs and other Chinese dissidents in exile are expected to attend and discuss democratic transformation in China. Meanwhile, the organiser of the event, Tenzin Ninjey, had earlier said that China is wrong in calling him a terrorist. "Dolkun Isa is a peace activist. There is no comparison at all with terrorist Masood Azhar," he told ANI. Earlier, China had expressed unhappiness with Dolkun being given the visa with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying saying, “What I want to point out is that Dolkun is a terrorist in red notice of the Interpol and Chinese police. Bringing him to justice is due obligation of relevant countries.”