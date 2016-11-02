India England Test Series : Gambhir retained, Ishant returns, Pandya new face

Mumbai, Nov 02: Indian Team for the first two Tests announced.

Fit-again pacer Ishant Sharma made a comeback when the national selection committee met at Mumbai on Wednesday to pick the India squad for the upcoming Test series against England commencing 9 November.

The team comprises: Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (v/c), R Ashwin, Saha (w/k), Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Shami, Ishant, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav.

So, Gambhir retained, Hardik Pandya gets maiden call-up for first Two Tests of a five-match series against England starting November 9.

On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir, who scored a half-century in the Test series against New Zealand, has been retained by the selectors as pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who was diagnosed with chikungunya during the New Zealand tour, has also been included in the squad which was selected at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The visiting England squad arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday from Bangladesh after drawing the two-Test series 1-1 against the hosts.

