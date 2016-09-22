India falter as Kiwi bowlers strike crucial blows (Tea Report)
Kanpur, Sep 22 : New Zealand bowlers picked up crucial wickets in the post lunch session as India posted 185/4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.
Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the most successful among the Kiwi bowlers, returning figures of 2/60 off the 15 overs he has bowled so far.
Pacer Neil Wagner (1/34) also bowled well while Indian origin leg-spinner Inderbir Singh Sodhi (1/27) got the other wicket.
For India, Ajinkya Rahane (12 batting) and Rohit Sharma (0 batting) were at the crease when tea was called.
Brief scores:
India 185/4 (Murali Vijay 65, Cheteshwar Pujara 62; Mitchell Santner 2/60) vs New Zealand.
