India falter as Kiwi bowlers strike crucial blows (Tea Report)

September 22, 2016

Kanpur, Sep 22 :  New Zealand bowlers picked up crucial wickets in the post lunch session as India posted 185/4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the most successful among the Kiwi bowlers, returning figures of 2/60 off the 15 overs he has bowled so far.

Pacer Neil Wagner (1/34) also bowled well while Indian origin leg-spinner Inderbir Singh Sodhi (1/27) got the other wicket.

For India, Ajinkya Rahane (12 batting) and Rohit Sharma (0 batting) were at the crease when tea was called.

Brief scores:

India 185/4 (Murali Vijay 65, Cheteshwar Pujara 62; Mitchell Santner 2/60) vs New Zealand.

