India finish fourth in junior shooting World Cup

New Delhi, May 6: Indian shooters ended their campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany at a creditable fourth position, finishing with three gold, four silver and three bronze.

During the April 29-May 5 competition, a total of 585 junior athletes from 48 countries participated but only 24 nations made it to the medals table, which was topped by Italy with seven gold, four silver and one bronze.

Russia stood second with five gold, six silver and nine bronze, while Germany came third with five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

For India, Rituraj Singh was the most successful performer with two gold medals in both the individual and team events of the men’s 25m Standard Pistol.

Shivam Shukla also turned in impressive performances in pistol events, winning a gold and a silver. He also made it to the finals of the individual 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event but failed to win a medal.

Arjun Das won a yellow metal and a bronze for Team India.

Among the junior women, Yashaswini Singh Deswal was the most impressive with her two silver medals, both in the individual and team sections of the 10m Air Pistol event. She has been a consistent performer in world events over the last couple of years.

ISSF action next moves to Munich, Germany where the fourth leg of the Senior World Cup is scheduled to start on May 19.