India hastens with 22 Predator drone deal with US

NewDelhi,Oct5:With the administration of USPresident Barack Obama coming to an end, India is hastening to finalise an agreement to purchase Predator drone aircraft.

The Predator comes in handy, especially during military surveillance.

At the same time, India is also looking to cement many defense and nuclear projects, including a nuclear reactor deal, with the US. At the same time, India is also looking to cement many defense and nuclear projects, including a nuclear reactor deal, with the US.

It may be noted the US recently gave India the technology to launch fighter aircraft from aircraft carriers.

India hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Obama’s close relation might give pace to the 22 Predator Guardian drones deal, which India is ardently seeking for with the US.

Before the next administration resumes charge and Obama leaves the White House, New Delhi plans to complete the main process of the deal, according to media reports.