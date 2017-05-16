India hopes for Palestine and Israel to move towards a comprehensive solution to their long-standing conflict: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India hopes for Palestine and Israel to move towards finding a comprehensive solution to their long-standing conflict.

Describing Palestine as one of India’s ‘old friend’, Prime Minister Modi said “We hope to see the realisation of a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, coexisting peacefully with Israel. I have reaffirmed our position on this to President Abbas during our conversation today.”

“Our relationship is built on a foundation of long-standing solidarity and friendship; India has been unwavering in its support of the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas also discussed the situation in West Asia and the Middle East.

“We agreed that the challenges in West Asia must be addressed through sustained political dialogue and peaceful means,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said both India and Palestine have agreed to work together through practical cooperation on building Palestine’s economy and contribute to improving the lives of its people.

“We will continue to support the development and capacity-building efforts of Palestine,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the agreements signed between the two countries reaffirmed India’s intent to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

“We have also taken up for particular emphasis the areas of information technology, youth and skills development in the assistance provided by India. India is undertaking project assistance for a flagship techno-park project in Ramallah,” he said.

Once completed, it would serve as an IT hub in Palestine offering a one-stop solution for all IT-related training and services, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said India is looking to expand its cultural exchange with Palestine by adding new elements to yoga exchanges.

“We look forward to the Palestinian people participating in large numbers during the International Day of Yoga celebrations next month,” he added.

The two countries today inked five Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including visa exemption on diplomatic and official passports, on cooperation in youth affairs and sports, on agricultural cooperation, on cooperation in the health sector, and on cooperation in information technology and electronics. (ANI)