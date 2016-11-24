India issues demarche to Pakistan on continued ceasefire violation on the Line of Control

November 24, 2016 | By :
File Photo

New Delhi, November 24: India has issued a demarche to Pakistan on what it said was the continued violation of the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that the demarche, the fourth this month, was issued to the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

India alleged that despite calls for restraint, the Pakistani military committed 27 ceasefire violations between November 16 and 21 by resorting to calibre escalation and employing artillery and heavy mortars.

“These violent acts constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement of 2003,” the spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry said. IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Malayali jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Ceasefire violations: Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh
BSF chief, says situation along LoC tense
1 soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Nowshera
Army soldier, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, BG sector in Jammu and kashmir: Indian Army retaliates
Top