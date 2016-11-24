India issues demarche to Pakistan on continued ceasefire violation on the Line of Control

New Delhi, November 24: India has issued a demarche to Pakistan on what it said was the continued violation of the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that the demarche, the fourth this month, was issued to the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

India alleged that despite calls for restraint, the Pakistani military committed 27 ceasefire violations between November 16 and 21 by resorting to calibre escalation and employing artillery and heavy mortars.

“These violent acts constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement of 2003,” the spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry said. IANS