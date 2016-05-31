India Kids Fashion Week to start from June 3

Mumbai, May 31 : The fourth edition of India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) will start on June 3 here. The three-day fashion extravaganza for children will be held at Phoenix Market City.

The event will showcase kidswear collection from some known brands and designers, with Archana Kochhar as the grand finale designer, said a statement.

Some of the brands and designers who will showcase their collections at this edition are Max, My Little Piggy, Mini-Me, Varsha Showering Trends, Kriti Rathore, 612 League, AZ Couture, GAP Kids, Samta & Shruti Studio, Free Sparrow Kids, Many Frocks, Nauti Nati, Lil’ Angels, The Children’s Place, Sharad Raghav, Abhipri – The Jodhpur Paridhan, Sugar Candy, Moriko Organic, Pinkcow, ERA Kids and OKS Boys.

To showcase the lines, juniors between the age group of 4 to 14 will be seen turning models at the fashion runway.

This year, IKFW is also launching a web portal- www.indiakidsfashion.com — an e-publication focusing on the business of kids fashion in India.

“Tapping the potential in the kidswear segment in India, a lot of new designers and brands have entered the kids’ apparel space. They are combining sustainability with fashion and are catering to the bespoke apparel needs of the little ones.

“With IKFW, our endeavour is to highlight and give a platform to new Indian designers to showcase their talent in addition to bringing together the best and most reputed fashion brands in the country,” said Manoj Mahla, Director, Craftworld Events, the organiser of the event.

A joint initiative of Craftworld and Event Capital, the event’s past editions witnessed the presence of some of Bollywood’s faces including Karisma Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Sohail Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi.