India kill Muslims, underworld don Dawood reacted, comments Pervez Musharraf 

August 31, 2017 | By :
I am Laskar-e-Taiba's biggest supporter, likes Hafiz Saed too, says Pervez Musharraf  

Lahore/ Pakistan, August 31: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has hinted that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is in Karachi.

In an interview with a Pakistani news channel, Musharraf said, “India has been accusing Pakistan for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don’t know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere. India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting,” giving a clear indication that the wanted criminal might be putting up in Pakistan.

Pakistan has consistently denied about Dawood residing there, despite India maintaining that he indeed lives in a palatial house in Karachi. For the last 10 years, New Delhi has sent several dossiers to Islamabad in this regard, naming Ibrahim as the accused in the Mumbai blasts case.

India had earlier also accused Pakistan of giving shelter to Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden and a team of the United States Navy, SEALs, in a special operation, killed him on May 2, 2011. Musharraf, when asked about Pakistan’s consistent denial about Bin Laden’s erstwhile presence in their country, said, “The issue is we have human intelligence. When Osama was killed, nobody knew that he was Osama and was staying there as people thought of him as a drug dealer.” He added, “even I have doubt that he was living in Abbotabad continuously for five years.”

(ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top