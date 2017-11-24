India lashes out at Pakistan over release of JUD chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

New Delhi, November 24: Indian Ministry of External Affairs has outraged at the freeing of the Mumbai-terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed.

India lashed out at Pakistan over the release of the terrorist. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated: India is outraged that a self-confessed terrorist has been allowed to walk free.

Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar said, “India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda.”

It also commented that the Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) leader’s release determines Pakistan’s attitude towards terrorism and in bringing terrorists in front of Justice. The Ministry of External Affairs opined that the release of Hafiz Saeed is an attempt by Pakistan to “mainstream” those blacklisted terrorists.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that “it is evident that Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors, and its true face is visible for all to see.”

If the Pakistan Government did not detain Hafiz Saeed in some other case, the terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed would walk freely from house arrest in Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Hafiz Saeed declared that he would work for the freedom of Kashmir.

In his declaration, he vowed that “I am fighting for Kashmir’s independence. I pray to god that may He help me and my community in getting the freedom for Kashmir.”

It was in January 2017, Hafiz Saeed was arrested in Pakistan and was kept under house arrest.

Challenging India’s disagreement over releasing him, Hafiz Saeed said that India did everything to keep him under arrest but all the efforts are in vain.

Hafiz Saeed observed, “It is because of Kashmir that India is after me.”

Reportedly, while thanking the judges he commented: “this is a victory for Pakistan’s independence.”