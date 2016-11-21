India Live Today Impact: Income Tax raid at Gali Janardhan Reddy’s houses and mining company in Bellary

Bengaluru/Bellary, November 21: Income Tax raid at Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram mining company in Bellary.

According to sources, the residences of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy in Bellary is being raided by a Special Investigation Team, SIT.

10 IT investigative officers from Hubballi are there in the SIT. They were divided into two groups and entered the two offices in Veeranagouda Colony near to Gali Janardhan Reddy’s residence.

It is reported that the team has seized certain important documents, which could provide some evidence against Gali Janardhan Reddy, former Karnataka Minister.

He was accused in the illegal mining case of Obulapuram Mining Company.

Kausalya Kumar is the head of the Special Investigation Team. Reportedly, raids are still going on at four of the Gali Janardhan Reddy’s residences in Bellary.

The exact reason of a sudden raiding is still unknown. But it is believed that the raid is the result of a complaint given by a person called Narasimhamurthy, seeking investigation into the source of Reddy’s income. The extravagant marriage of his daughter was just 5 days back.

The grant wedding was organised when several investigating agencies, including the CBI, had freezed his assets after the illegal mining case.

Karnataka: IT raid at Janardan Reddy’s Obulapuram mining company in Bellary — ANI (@ANI_news) November 21, 2016



More Details awaiting…

