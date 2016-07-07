India to look into Bangladesh Government’s request to examine Zakir Naik’s speeches

New Delhi, Jul 7 : Senior Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has said that the government will look into the Bangladesh Government’s request to examine the speeches of controversial Mumbai-based preacher Zakir Naik, after reports that two of the seven terrorists who were involved in last week’s Dhaka cafe attack, were influenced by the cleric.

“The Home Ministry will study and take a decision,” reports quoted Naidu as saying.

Rohan Imtiaz-one of the Dhaka café attackers-had urged all Muslims to be terrorists and quoted Zakir Naik’s teachings on Facebook, reported the Daily Star-a Bangladeshi newspaper.

Naik, a world renowned Islamic scholar and preacher, is the founder of Islamic ResearchFoundation and Peace TV- a channel dedicated to promoting “Truth, Justice, Morality, Harmony and Wisdom for the whole of humankind.”

However, Naik-a doctor turned preacher-is already banned in the UK, Canada and Malaysia for his hate speech against other religions, reported the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked the Congress with a video of its senior leader Digvijaya Singh praising Zakir Naik at an event in 2012.

“This has emerged at a time when we expect Gurus and Muslim leaders to tell the youth to take the right path and to avoid the path of terror. I think he (Naik) really seems to have indulged in preachings that have actually promoted terror…I think this is a matter of great concern,” said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

The Congress leader reportedly praised Zakir Naik in his speech at the event in October 2012, saying, “I am happy that you are spreading the message of peace across the world…you can build bridges between Hindus and Muslims,” and also, “I congratulate you, I had heard about the power of your congregation, now I have seen it.”

Responding to the accusation, Singh on Thursday said all provocative speeches by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians should be banned.

“If the speeches are to be banned…all provocative speeches on religion by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians should be banned,” Singh told media.

He said if the Government of India or the Government of Bangladesh has any evidence against Naik’s involvement in the ISIS, they should take action against him.