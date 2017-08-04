India lost its shining hockey star Jyoti Gupta, found dead on railway track

New Delhi, August 4: The reason behind the death of a 20-year old National-Level Women Hockey player from Haryana sounds suspicious. Jyoti Gupta, the deceased was found dead on a railway track in Rewari, Haryana on Wednesday.

Jyoti Gupta was a forward hockey player, who hailed from Sonepat. She represented India in the Asian Games and had participated in many state and national level tournaments. She was about to leave for Bengaluru for a training camp next week.

Her parents say that she left home on Wednesday to Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak to get the spelling of her name corrected in her certificate. Being late to return home, she made a call to her family at 7 pm to inform that her delay is due to the breakdown of the bus in which she had travelled. She ensured that she will be reaching soon. As it was becoming too late, her mother was worried and kept on dialling her number which remained unanswered. At about 10:30 pm the phone was answered by a police officer to inform the news of her death. Grief stricken family refuses to believe that her daughter would commit suicide.

Police said that according to the statement given by the driver of the Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Express, Jyoti appeared in front of the train around 8:30 pm and before the driver could pull the brakes, she got hit. Rewari Government Railway Police (GRP) Station House Officer (SHO) has not registered any case and the body has been handed over to the family.