India-Made Baleno To Make Its Way To UK

Mumbai, May 20: From the success of their premium hatchback Baleno in the country, Maruti Suzuki is all set to make the global launch of the car by making its official entry into the UK automobile market on 1st of June.

The company plans to manufacture the car in India itself and export it to UK and other parts of Europe. The car made for the UK market will be having more features and specs compared to its Indian counterpart. The global model will feature six airbags, HD headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels which will be available even on the base variant of the model. Baleno is one of the company’s top selling cars in the premium hatchback segment of the Indian automobile market.

The company plans to offer two engine options for the UK market, one of which is the 1.0-liter three-cylinder Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing a maximum of 111Ps power and 170Nm of torque mated to either a 5-speed Manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

The second engine option is a bigger 1.2 Litre Dualjet engine incorporated with the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) micro-hybrid technology. This engine will offer better fuel efficiency compared to the other engine options available.

Maruti Suzuki has combined this engine with its ISG (Integrated Generator System) technology which helps the engine during acceleration and produces electricity through regenerative braking. This energy will be stored in the lithium-ion battery placed beneath the passenger seat.

Other features on the UK model include satellite navigation, DAB Radio with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control with speed limiter and front power windows. Whereas the higher variants of the car offers automatic climate control, rear power windows, a 4.2 inch central MID display, LED taillights, Adaptive Cruise Control and Radar Brake Support.