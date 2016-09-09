India made Datsun GO+ exported to South Africa

New Delhi, Sep 09: Indian arm of Japanese automaker Nissan has started export of Datsun GO+ to South Africa. Produced at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam near Chennai, sales of Datsun GO+ began on August 31, 2016 in South Africa.

Guillaume Sicard, President, Nissan India Operations, said “We are delighted to see the Datsun GO+, manufactured with pride at the Renault-Alliance plant in Chennai, introduced for sale in South Africa. Following on the success of the India-built Datsun GO’s launch into the small car segment in South Africa, the GO+ is another example of our Make in India models’ making a mark in overseas markets. Our exports continue to help Nissan build its presence in India and grow the local economy.”

Since operations began at the plant in 2010 over 620,000 cars have been exported overseas. Currently, the Chennai plant exports vehicles to 106 countries around the world. Recent models for export include Datsun GO, Datsun GO+, Datsun redi-GO and Nissan Sunny, among others.

Most recently, exports of Datsun redi-GO cars produced in Chennai went on sale in Nepal in July. This was followed by the redi-GO leading the Datsun brand’s return to the market in Sri Lanka in August.

The company informed in an official statement that “The export of Datsun GO+ to South Africa signifies the increasing popularity of India-made Nissan products for export markets, as well as the skill and dedication of the Chennai plant employees.” The plant has a capacity to produce up to 480,000 units per year. It is a major contributor to the local economy and has created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.