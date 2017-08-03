India mourns the death of its two Army Jawans in Kashmir’s Shopian attack

New Delhi, August 3: Honouring the sacrifice of soldiers’ lives, today the sun rose with a sad news that the nation lost two of its Army personnel in a terror attack in Shopian district in Kashmir. The encounter started after Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) chief commander Abu Dujana and another militant Arif Bhat was shot dead in an encounter with the Security forces on Tuesday.

This was a big win over the terrorism as the security forces said that eliminated militants were some of the most popular commanders and terror recruiters in South Kashmir. Following the encounter, the separatists had announced for ‘bandh’ on Wednesday.

The battle that broke out in the early hours of Thursday left three army soldiers injured, taking the life of Major Kamlesh Pandey and a jawan named Tenzin. The other soldier, Kripal Singh is hospitalised with critical injuries. All the three were taken to 92 military base hospital in Srinagar after the gunfight. The security forces have recovered two weapons from the site of encounter.

According to media reports, India has lost its 20 brave soldiers, till now, this year. In 2016, 68 jawans sacrificed their life in 15 terror attacks occurred in different parts of the state. 11 attacks in 2015 made 67 soldiers to become brave hearts of India. 38 Army personnel were killed in 10 attacks in 2014. From this data, India could feel a lump in her throat when ‘she’ comes to know that those brave men have left the material world to serve their countrymen.