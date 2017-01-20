India needs institutional arrangement for achieving excellence in sports: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs an institutional arrangement for achieving excellence in sports.

“We need an institutional arrangement that enables excellence in sports. I am sure every government wants to popularise sports,” Modi said while addressing a conference of ministers and secretaries of Tourism, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports Departments at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister addressed the conference via video-conferencing.

“What is needed is proper mapping at the district level so that we can understand where our talent is where infrastructure is,” Modi said.

Speaking on the tourism potential of India, Modi said: “India is blessed with so much potential that it can draw the world.”

–IANS