India never counts bullets while retaliating: Rajnath

Barmer (Rajasthan), Oct 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed security on the international border in the desert state and said India never attacked anyone but doesn’t count the bullets when retaliating.

On the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, Singh visited the Border Security Force’s Munabao Border Outpost (BOP) here.

“India never attacks anyone and we do not intend to occupy others’ land. Our heritage is ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ or the whole world is one family. We never open fire first; but if attacked, in retaliation we never count the bullets after pulling the trigger,” the Union Minister said while addressing BSF personnel.

Singh’s comments come in the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army’s surgical strikes against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control on September 29 and the September 18 Uri terror attack.

Lauding the BSF, Singh assured that the Centre will do everything to improve infrastructure on the international borders and their service conditions.

He said urgent repairs on damaged border fence at some places will be carried out, and periodically reviewed thereafter.

The minister said installation of flood lights and a road parallel to the border fencing will also be completed to facilitate effective border patrols.

Pointing out that some BOPs do not have telephone facility, he said connectivity will be ensured with the sanction of more mobile phone towers close to the border. In the meantime, more satellite phones will be provided at the BOPs, he assured.

Singh said the Centre will soon address the shortage of bulletproof jackets and consider procuring such jackets that are lighter.

He said the BSF’s proposal to construct safety walls and ring bunds on peripheries of BSF battalion headquarters and BOPs will be examined.

The Union Minister said the issue of discomfort caused by camouflage uniform of BSF personnel will also be addressed.

On Friday, Rajnath Singh had visited Murar and adjoining BOP in Jaisalmer district and interacted with the BSF troopers there.

