2nd ODI Live: India opt to bowl against Lanka in Pallekele 

Pallekele, Sri Lanka/ Aug 24: India won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-led side have decided to go with the same team that clinched a thumping nine-wicket win in Dambulla ODI.

As per reports, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have made three changes in their Playing XI.

Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan have been replaced by Dushmantha, Akila Dananjaya and Milinda Siriwardana.

India, who are brimming with confidence after registering a cake-walk victory in Dambulla, will look to continue their winning streak.

In the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the Indian skipper hinted on continuing with the same team combination as first ODI.

Kohli stated that “The wicket similar to Dambulla. I don’t see any reason to change team just after 1 game but everything and any combination is possible,”

On the other hand, Lanka, under Upul Tharanga’s captaincy, will look to bounce back and level the series.

But recent records make it considerably difficult to entertain the possibility. It becomes especially hard when its latest track record is a 0-3 Test series loss to India, before which it lost 2-3 to Zimbabwe in an ODI series.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera. (ANI)